A growing number of counties throughout the U.S. are demanding safe spaces for gun owners who reject sensible gun control measures.

New resolutions being passed in communities across the country are calling for rejecting gun control measures over fabricated fears that the government will attempt to take people’s guns away.

The paranoid movement began in 2018 when Bryan Kibler, a state’s attorney in Effingham County, Illinois, called for a “sanctuary county” that would reject proposed laws, including one that would raise the minimum age of gun ownership to 21 and another that would outlaw bump stocks ― a deadly accessory used in the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting.