The New Year rolls in with movement towards removing Confederate statues representing the state of Virginia.

Governor Northam is offering a bill to remove General Robert E. Lee, the overrated Confederate general is from it's place as one of Virginia 's contributions to the statuary in the U.S.Capitol.

https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/virginia-governor-seeks-removal-of-confederate-statue-from-us-capitol/2191799/

Northam is joined by two Virginia U.S.House members who want Lee replaced by an African American leader.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/virginia-politics/two-virginia-democrats-want-to-replace-the-robert-e-lee-statue-in-the-capitol/2019/12/23/5ecc51c8-2365-11ea-86f3-3b5019d451db_story.html

In Virginia itself, a local judge ruled that a Confederate statue could be moved from its perch in downtown Norfolk, to a cemetery.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/10/23/norfolk-virginia-ok-move-confederate-monument-cemetery/2452814001/

Most importantly, the new,y Democratic state legislature has the power to change a law the forces Virginia cities to keep Confederate statues in place over the objections of local citizens

https://www.salon.com/2019/12/24/why-virginia-must-amend-its-law-protecting-confederate-statues_partner/

Legislation to change the law could come up early in the next session

https://wjla.com/news/local/democrats-virginia-confederate-statues

The installation of Kehinde Wiley's "Rumors of War" was accompanied by hopes that the legislature would give local communities power over handling Confederate statues.

In recent years, state lawmakers have questioned whether the Confederate statues should be removed or contextualized. Virginia state law currently protects the removal of statues as war memorials. In 2017, the deadly Unite the Right white nationalist rally in Charlottesville prompted some lawmakers to propose legislation that would empower localities to decide whether to keep, remove or relocate Confederate monuments. While under Republican control, the Virginia General Assembly struck down bills that would let localities make their own decisions on the fate of the statues. But both chambers of the legislature flipped to Democratic control in November's elections, and Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said he supported moving Confederate monuments to museums. The General Assembly will convene in January. Stoney appointed a commission to study the statues on Monument Avenue. The commission recommended removing the monument to Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy, and adding context to the other Confederate statues. This week, Richmond City Council member Michael Jones renewed his push for local control of the monuments. Many people have expressed concern that “Rumors of War” may be vandalized, as several of Richmond's monuments have been in recent years. The sculpture's base is coated in a graffiti-resistant material, and VMFA will have security and cameras 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

https://www.richmond.com/news/local/there-s-something-changing-in-these-winds-kehinde-wiley-s/article_1e1abd39-69c4-502d-b0c6-28f3921312aa.html#3

The winds of change are blowing