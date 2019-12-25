Black Medical Student Pose at Museum That Focuses on the EnslavedBy rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/25/2019 - 9:21am |
Standing outside a former slave cabin on a sprawling Louisiana plantation, surrounded by his medical school classmates, Russell Ledet imagined his ancestors smiling down.
“We are our ancestors’ wildest dreams,” he wrote in a tweet sharing a photograph of the moment. “In the background, an original slave quarter. In the foreground, original descendants of slaves and medical students.”
The post and others featuring the photo spread quickly on social media this week, grabbing headlines in news outlets across the country and drawing thousands of messages of support.
It’s a striking image: Fifteen black students from Tulane University, all dressed in white lab coats that convey their status as future doctors, line up in front of a symbol of slavery at the Whitney Plantation. They wear expressions of resolve.p
“I think you could see that in our faces in the photo, that we knew very well that we’re standing here and doing our best to embody the resilience of our ancestors,” said Sydney Labat, one of Ledet’s classmates, “standing here doing our best to show that we are here, and we aren’t going anywhere.”
Ledet called it “the epitome of resilience.” He added: “It’s like putting seeds into concrete, and they still grow out of the concrete.”
The idea for the photo came to him when he visited the plantation with his now 9-year-old daughter over the summer. Located about 35 miles west of New Orleans, it is believed to be one of few plantation museums that focuses on the experiences of the enslaved rather than the enslavers.
Of 35,000 museums in the United States the Whitney was the first dedicated to the enslaved.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/posteverything/wp/2015/08/13/the-u-s-has-35000-museums-why-is-only-one-about-slavery/
The pic
Re: why is it the "only one" (supposedly, as many other institutions address it while not having made it the exclusive theme)
The problem in a nutshell: anyone with some money can start a museum, which he did, then you've got to get more private money (called donations) to fund it and private rich people (many trophy wives do this kind of work) to sit on the board because they're the only ones that have that kind of time and interest.
As for publicly funded institutions related to the humanities and the arts, you always get this problem in a democracy:
Is Controversy Inevitable in Public Art? After a Year Filled With Protest, New York’s Cultural Council City Reconsiders Its Approach
Majority rules. Democracy is not all it's cracked up to be in support of history and the arts, call it lowest common denominator if you wish. Example: my father was always pissed that a tiny part of his property taxes went to support the local symphony in roundabout way. If you want elite educated humanities and arts, elite educated got to step up and spend, joe sixpack ain't going to do it, ever, he's got other priorities.
Keep this in mind when bashing rich people supporting the arts and not helping with more crucial day-to-day problems. Without them doing that, you get what the government at any one time wants you to get.
Love the photo, it's a great work of communal art stating we have overcome, illustrating incredible historic change. Exactly the type of thing that should make all Americans proud.
