Standing outside a former slave cabin on a sprawling Louisiana plantation, surrounded by his medical school classmates, Russell Ledet imagined his ancestors smiling down.

“We are our ancestors’ wildest dreams,” he wrote in a tweet sharing a photograph of the moment. “In the background, an original slave quarter. In the foreground, original descendants of slaves and medical students.”

The post and others featuring the photo spread quickly on social media this week, grabbing headlines in news outlets across the country and drawing thousands of messages of support.

It's a striking image: Fifteen black students from Tulane University, all dressed in white lab coats that convey their status as future doctors, line up in front of a symbol of slavery at the Whitney Plantation. They wear expressions of resolve.

“I think you could see that in our faces in the photo, that we knew very well that we’re standing here and doing our best to embody the resilience of our ancestors,” said Sydney Labat, one of Ledet’s classmates, “standing here doing our best to show that we are here, and we aren’t going anywhere.”

Ledet called it “the epitome of resilience.” He added: “It’s like putting seeds into concrete, and they still grow out of the concrete.”

The idea for the photo came to him when he visited the plantation with his now 9-year-old daughter over the summer. Located about 35 miles west of New Orleans, it is believed to be one of few plantation museums that focuses on the experiences of the enslaved rather than the enslavers.