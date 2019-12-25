Virginia and Humpty DumptyBy rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/25/2019 - 8:42am |
The New Year rolls in with movement towards removing Confederate statues representing the state of Virginia.
Governor Northam is offering a bill to remove General Robert E. Lee, the overrated Confederate general is from it's place as one of Virginia 's contributions to the statuary in the U.S.Capitol.
https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/virginia-governor-seeks-removal-of-confederate-statue-from-us-capitol/2191799/
Northam is joined by two Virginia U.S.House members who want Lee replaced by an African American leader.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/virginia-politics/two-virginia-democrats-want-to-replace-the-robert-e-lee-statue-in-the-capitol/2019/12/23/5ecc51c8-2365-11ea-86f3-3b5019d451db_story.html
In Virginia itself, a local judge ruled that a Confederate statue could be moved from its perch in downtown Norfolk, to a cemetery.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/10/23/norfolk-virginia-ok-move-confederate-monument-cemetery/2452814001/
Most importantly, the new,y Democratic state legislature has the power to change a law the forces Virginia cities to keep Confederate statues in place over the objections of local citizens
https://www.salon.com/2019/12/24/why-virginia-must-amend-its-law-protecting-confederate-statues_partner/
Legislation to change the law could come up early in the next session
https://wjla.com/news/local/democrats-virginia-confederate-statues
The installation of Kehinde Wiley's "Rumors of War" was accompanied by hopes that the legislature would give local communities power over handling Confederate statues.
In recent years, state lawmakers have questioned whether the Confederate statues should be removed or contextualized. Virginia state law currently protects the removal of statues as war memorials.
In 2017, the deadly Unite the Right white nationalist rally in Charlottesville prompted some lawmakers to propose legislation that would empower localities to decide whether to keep, remove or relocate Confederate monuments.
While under Republican control, the Virginia General Assembly struck down bills that would let localities make their own decisions on the fate of the statues.
But both chambers of the legislature flipped to Democratic control in November's elections, and Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said he supported moving Confederate monuments to museums. The General Assembly will convene in January.
Stoney appointed a commission to study the statues on Monument Avenue. The commission recommended removing the monument to Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy, and adding context to the other Confederate statues.
This week, Richmond City Council member Michael Jones renewed his push for local control of the monuments.
Many people have expressed concern that “Rumors of War” may be vandalized, as several of Richmond's monuments have been in recent years.
The sculpture's base is coated in a graffiti-resistant material, and VMFA will have security and cameras 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
https://www.richmond.com/news/local/there-s-something-changing-in-these-winds-kehinde-wiley-s/article_1e1abd39-69c4-502d-b0c6-28f3921312aa.html#3
The winds of change are blowing
"overrated"? You *are* determined to piss in everyone's Post Toasties. So is Dagblog an official The Root annex now? Since we're down to about 6-7 readers, guess as good a fate as any.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/25/2019 - 11:30am
Sometimes I deal with it by doing a Trump-style imaginary narrative thing. I figure a Confederate statue must have done something horrible to him as a child and he's never gotten over it. And a therapist suggested keeping close track of the war on Confederate statues might give him hope.
Also, at this time of year, it reminds me of how angry some atheists used to get when towns put up nativity scenes...
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/25/2019 - 2:34pm
You are always hilarious. There is a movement afoot to remove Confederate symbols. From your bubble, you see me as the driver of events. Why are you so disturbed by news of actions in progress?
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/25/2019 - 2:44pm
The overrated ranking comes from new scholarship, such as the "Myth of the Lost Cause" by Edward Bonekemper.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/retropolis/wp/2017/05/19/the-truth-about-confederate-gen-robert-e-lee-he-wasnt-very-good-at-his-job/
Just reading new interpretations of historical events. We know Africans sold Africans into slavery. We are now learning about battles fought on African soil with Africans pitted against the enslavers.
https://www.ohioswallow.com/book/Fighting+the+Slave+Trade
We are learning more about rebellions on ships during the Middle Passage.
There are assessments of the push for armed conflict by black abolitionists in the United States, as a transition occurred from moral suasion to self defense between 1830-1850.
https://www.civilrightsmuseum.org/force-and-freedom
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/25/2019 - 2:41pm