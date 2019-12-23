Opinion piece by Rufraro Manyepa @ TheTrumpet.com, Dec. 23

Save the Storks, an anti-abortion organization, published a poll on November 14 showing that fewer than half of self-identified evangelical Christians in the United States identify as “pro-life.” This poll was based on online interviews with 1,000 adults nationwide ages 18 to 69.

The study found that while 78 percent of evangelical Christians polled believe life begins at or before the first fetal heartbeat, only 25 percent believe abortion should be illegal in all cases. Forty-seven percent of evangelical Christians, 33 percent of mainline Protestants and 27 percent of Catholics identified as pro-life.

Christianity’s influence on society is dwindling. But the worrying aspect of this poll is that it indicates society is having an increasing influence on Christianity.

According to a Pew survey about America’s views on abortion, support for abortion has been overwhelmingly consistent for the last 20 years, with 61 percent believing it should be legal as of 2019. This consistency seems to finally be wearing down evangelicals [....]