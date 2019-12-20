at least if you accept the composite poll of polls with which 538 today tops his report.

The actual Trump numbers it posts on the right axis are 52.1 disapprove, 43.4 approve.

I don't have access to its similar earlier reports but if you overlook the unsophisticated approach . I confess to just placing a transparent ruler on today's chart point reflecting today's approval , the highest since his swearing in before " the greatest crowd in the history of Inaugerations (or was it all pubic events ever.)

Conversely ,relying on my badly-in- need- of- opthamology - glasses ,his disapproval number has been trending down since mid 2017 ,most particularly since the Impeachment Hearings began.

I assume all our guys and dolls will start looking better when the primaries with its mutually assured destruction - ends.

They'd better.