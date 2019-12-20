Trump's gainingBy Flavius on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 1:41am |
at least if you accept the composite poll of polls with which 538 today tops his report.
The actual Trump numbers it posts on the right axis are 52.1 disapprove, 43.4 approve.
I don't have access to its similar earlier reports but if you overlook the unsophisticated approach . I confess to just placing a transparent ruler on today's chart point reflecting today's approval , the highest since his swearing in before " the greatest crowd in the history of Inaugerations (or was it all pubic events ever.)
Conversely ,relying on my badly-in- need- of- opthamology - glasses ,his disapproval number has been trending down since mid 2017 ,most particularly since the Impeachment Hearings began.
I assume all our guys and dolls will start looking better when the primaries with its mutually assured destruction - ends.
They'd better.
Comments
If Trump is still viable after all that has occurred, it means that the republic has collapsed. If people are too busy to be informed, chaos follows.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 9:25am
Worse. They're informed and they like it.
There are occasions when I think civilization is like the best- man's tux , rented for a wedding..That the "Lord of the Flies" is not the imaginary construct , what's imaginary is -not the Sermon on The Mount -but everyday courtesy and spontaneous concern for others.
Counteracted by getting on a #7 and being immediately offered a seat. Usually by a "minority".
by Flavius on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 10:41am
They're scared of you, Flave. Or think you're part of Public Enemy.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 12:15pm
Tweeted yesterday morning:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 10:43am
tweeted 24 hrs. ago, just doesn't have that "end of the republic" ring to it:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 10:46am
Santa has been watching the naughty nasty children of the Left all year and although it makes him sad they will get nothing but coal and switches in their stockings this year.
The growing legions of the good, kind and nice people of our great country will see their children's stockings stuffed with Peace and Prosperity and can ignore the whining nasty naughty children until after this joyous Christmas season
The switches Santa left behind will be wielded with firm justice by our wise and beloved President with his General of Justice to whip the tarnation and demons out of these deranged children so they might mend their evil ways and earn the right to enjoy the celebration of four more years of peace and prosperity next Christmas season.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 1:33pm
You continue to believe your posts are coherent. How many times do you push your dishwasher button?
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 1:40pm
What's wrong with coal? You dissing the workers of the Appalachians? And I thought The Donald was going to make coal Great again. Instead he's tweeting about dead people.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 3:04pm
Porn Stars and Chicken with Ukrainian Sauces
Getting great loans after mind blowing losses
Parties with Kings
Bags full of Bling
These are a few of my favorite things.
When the Law bites
When the Me stinks
When I'm feeling sad
I just think of my favorite things
And then I don't feel so bad
by moat on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 3:53pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 6:17pm
Great
Can I steal that for a t-shirt?
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 7:31pm
It would be my pleasure.
by moat on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 7:57pm
Thx
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 9:33pm
Anonymous , as I've said here I admire a group of friends, one of whom is very conservative, who do great work.- with the developmentally disabled.
. Do you know any liberals like that.? Just curious.
by Flavius on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 6:54pm
Conservative.
What does that refer to?
by moat on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 7:14pm
Yes. I know bleeding heart Liberals who work for charities receiving lower salaries than their skills would be compensated for in the corporate world.
WTF. do you think only conservatives run companies or do charitable work?
The problem with people like Ted, is that for Democrats to appeal to them, blacks, LGBTQ people, etc would have to be thrown under the bus.
Here is another point, vulnerable Democrats risked losing elections to do the right thing by impeaching Trump. They kicked Ted in the shins. I think you would let Trump commit treason as long as you got Ted's vote.
You just make up crap and try to sell it as truth. Then you go back to talking in riddles. As has been said, your only goal is to keep Conservatives happy.
Edit to add:
Asking Peter a question and expecting a rational answer is like talking to most Trump supporters. How many Trump supporters do you know will openly criticize Trump, most are like Romney and Collins, who talk a big game, then vote with Trump in the end.
At the end of the day, we have to get Independents. McConnell will smile and stab you in the back. You are not going to convert Peter.
My frustration is that you think Peter or your hypothetical Ted will change.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 9:27pm
Flav, my liberal brother dedicated his career to helping people in need and continues to volunteer in retirement.
The sad fact is that a life of good deeds and intentions can still pave the road to Perdition.
The last choice a person makes can be just as or more telling than all the others and we face a huge choice next year that we will own and will own us forever.
After watching for three years as many people even good people display ideological possession that has degenerated into cruel demonic obsession the right choice is clear. The least good people can do is stand up and shun the demonic forces they have aided and abetted it may be their last chance for redemption.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 8:49pm
So Trump should be called out as a traitor and racist?
Edit to add:
I think you create non-existent relatives.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 9:34pm
This is completely a meaningless comment because while you are talking about the people here, liberals, never Trumpers, I and those here you've insulted would say something similar about you and Trump's supporters.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 9:28pm
Good for him and thanks for a straight reply.That makes two of us acknowledging that people with whom we .politically strongly disagree can also behave well.
I vigorously support your brother's side but mostly don't consider people like Romney, McCain, the two Bushes and even Reagan as demonically obsessed . Just politicians trying to advance their side(s) which I strongly oppose..
Clearly you agree that your brother's political choice doesn't mean he's part of the demon obsessed group.
It does you credit your emotions are so strongly engaged when without self interest involved.
................................................................................................................................
New subject :rmr, Do me a favor Ted is not a myth. OK ?
by Flavius on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 11:56pm
If Ted exists and Ted thinks that blacks were better when their ancestors were enslaved, Ted is going to feel "kicked in the shins" when Democrats fight against voter suppression, etc. What message to you have for Ted that will lead him to vote for Democrats? Have you convinced your "brother-in-law" to vote for Democrats.
The former Republicans I have contact with moved away because they hate the stench of Trump and his openly divisive message. Their core political beliefs of limited government and tax breaks for the wealthy have not changed. The Evangelicals feel that a demonic force has taken over the country. They are willing to label the chosen one because he is appointing unqualified judges who agree with their views on abortion, etc.
What has been your winning message?
Edit to add:
If Ted believes that blacks were better off when their ancestors were enslaved, is calling his brief racist "kicking him in the shins"? I'm trying to understand what you think makes Ted a victim.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 12/21/2019 - 9:15am
He exists , has conservative positions across the board and currently acts as Guardian for a former client
who's parents died after asking him to do that,
One more example of good people with position you-and I- hate.
by Flavius on Sat, 12/21/2019 - 1:15pm
You argued that by pointing out his obvious racism, we were kicking poor Ted in the shins. You implied that we could gain Ted's vote, if we simply stopped kicking Ted in the shins. Now, as was easily suspected, we see that Ted is a racist Conservative who is not going to change his vote. Ted does good things. Mussolini made the trains run on time. You want to talk about Ted's finer points. Ted is a racist who happens to employ black people. Being a business owner does not absolve Ted from being a racist. Your chosen position is to stand mute. Why would I expect you to speak out when issues important to black voters came under attack? Re-read A Letter From a Birmingham Jail".
I have conversations with Conservatives. I point out my differences with their positions. We are civil, but honest. A racist is not a good person. Bull Connor and Stephen Miller probably did/do good things.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 12/21/2019 - 11:57pm
A person's quality is a composite of all her positions.
She can be impeccable with respect races and meanwhile start the leak in the dam which ultimately floods Seattle. Or with racial positions emulating Trump's Secretary of Education .But sticks her finger in the leak.
by Flavius on Sun, 12/22/2019 - 12:40am
What you say about the composite is obvious. What you implied was that pointing out Ted's racism would keep him from voting for a Democrat. There was no chance that Ted would vote for a Democrat. In addition seeking Ted's vote would mean that you are willing to throw the political interests of black people under the bus without a second thought. When Omar made comments that hinted at anti-Semitism, she was confronted by fellow Democrats.When Tamika Mallory talked about her friendship with Louis Farrakhan, she was criticized. You suggest that we set a separate standard for racist Ted. Why do you want a double standard?
Once again you answer with diversion.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 12/22/2019 - 7:55am
Flav, we have watched the Left and the Party that represents it devolve into postmodern... [If you want to spew conspiracy-minded propagand, go start your own blog. Rest of your nonsense deleted. - PP]
by Anonymous (not verified) on Sat, 12/21/2019 - 2:57pm
Anon.
As a society we're in process, haven't yet developed the self control intelligently to use this medium. Your side-including you ,and mine .
I remember as an adolescent throwing snow balls at a pretty girl . She sensibly turned and said "no one's ever going to like you (which of course what I already seemed was likely" if you behave like that.")I almost learned the lesson,took a couple more repeats but I ultimately.absorbed it.In desperation .Like most people.
Neither you nor far too many of the guys on my side have so far done that when confronting this medum. Still in the -abyss cries out to the abyss- of course. stage
Try this experiment. The next time you feel like expressing your hostility at this location ,address the first line of the text to me. Neither of us will conv.ince the other but at least we'll be behaving like adults not small boys with snow balls.And you'll know that at least someone has read your stirring prose.
Cheers.
And btw MerryChristmas.
by Flavius on Sun, 12/22/2019 - 12:43am
Flav, did you notice the petty little demon here continues to censor my comments?
by Anonymous (not verified) on Sun, 12/22/2019 - 5:12pm
Oh, some tyrants are more equal than others, is that your bitch? I thought you liked Trump-Putin oligarchies with all discourse run through the head of state, censor out what they don't want revealed. Didn't realize censorship runs 2 ways, and bullshit has its comeuppance? A lot to learn, dude.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/22/2019 - 5:45pm
If I had the power I'd have completely eliminated your nonsense from this site. PP just removes the most egregious of the shit you post here.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 12/22/2019 - 6:15pm
'I'll bet you also wish you had the power to not be a loser living like a bum in the desert.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Mon, 12/23/2019 - 12:13am
And I'd bet lots of libertarian types would totally totally envy his lifestyle.
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/23/2019 - 12:20am
rotflmao. I just bought 10 acres of land here in this desert. With a 300 ft well. The bio-region is actually called mountain prairie. Enough rain to be mostly grassland with lots of mesquite, and cactus. Retired now but I had a job here for the last 8 years. Not at all a bum. I'm winning dude.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 12/23/2019 - 12:44am
But you may get tired of winning, as promised. Anyway, difference between a desert bum and a desert dueño seems to be some careful planning and hard work. Go figure. That simple? Maybe a bit lot luck too?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/23/2019 - 2:06am
All part of the plan but I didn't expect it to go this well. I would be retiring on some piece of land but luck played a big part of how nice it is. I had thought just a lot or maybe 5 acres with no well. I've been very lucky.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 12/23/2019 - 2:25am
Serendipity plays a big part in The Black Swan. Congrats - I have a feeling you deserve it, but even if not, enjoy.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/23/2019 - 6:57am
Did you win the lottery or did someone die and save you from poverty?
If you have lots of mesquite you won't have much grassland. I had the mesquite dozed out on my 40 acres in SE Az and the the grass was two feet tall in a couple of years. Then I planted a couple thousand desert pines and in a few more years had a herd of javelena , deer, raccoons and a great horned owl hooting at me from his perch in the trees.
A mountain lion or jaguar visited one night and when I filled my irrigation ditch ducks appeared out of nowhere. The only annoying critters were two A10 Warthogs that targeted me for a strafing run at 50 feet one day when I was driving my tractor.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Mon, 12/23/2019 - 12:59pm
I worked. I've always worked. I had my first part time job at Woolworths when I was still in high school. Why would you assume anything different? This is where we are different people. You make negative judgments based on absolutely no information. The only conclusions I make about you are based solely on your comments here. I have no opinions about your personal life or how you made your money. I think you're a shit because of what you post here, for example, this little exchange with your nasty fraudulent attack.
My parents are both alive and 90 years old and though my life will be easier when they die they help very little now. A few hundred dollars gift for my birthday and Christmas.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 12/23/2019 - 4:15pm
Sorry you didn't make the cut or rather conversely you were yourself cutl
by Flavius on Sun, 12/22/2019 - 6:19pm
Flav, I don't like being patronized by old commie twats either.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Sun, 12/22/2019 - 11:56pm
Peter, did you ever consider receiving counseling? Former Fox News psychiatrist Keith Ablow has a mentoring and life counseling practice, link.
His medical license has been suspended, but that's probably due to deep state (Massachusetts) Trump, Fox News haters, his mentoring practice is likely busy with many of your type.
by NCD on Sun, 12/22/2019 - 6:27pm
Qualified shrinks are already offering treatment programs for TDS afflicted snowflakes and they will be busy for at least the next 5 years. Check with your Madicaid provider for details.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Mon, 12/23/2019 - 12:21am
Ablow doesn't take Medicaid, maybe your more successful brother can help finance your therapy for the affliction you obsess about here.
by NCD on Mon, 12/23/2019 - 2:15am
Trump is a genius but you can't see his grades.
Trump is healthy but you can't see his medical report.
Trump is rich but you can't see his tax returns.
Trump is innocent but you can't see the unedited transcript.
Trump is honest but you can't question him or his staff.
Do you think maybe he's a total fraud?
by NCD on Sun, 12/22/2019 - 2:00am
No one is giving up. The reality is that 2020 should be a blowout election in favor of the Democrats, but Trump continues to have support.
Edit to add:
The country is divided. No big surprise. Addressing the fact that we are dived is not giving up. It is a wake up call.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 9:31pm
Zero evidence of him gaining on FiveThirtyEight's impeachment approval graph averaging polls; if anything there's been a tiny uptick in Republican approval for impeachment and removal yesterday, which of course might be just an anomaly.
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/21/2019 - 7:47pm
Saturday's FT
by Flavius on Sun, 12/22/2019 - 12:24am
Find the right poll that bolsters your case - so many to choose from.
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/475619-majority-of-voters-ar...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/22/2019 - 3:59am
Sure..
Once Pelosi authorized the Impeachment investigation there was no going back." Oh yeah the President violated a Congressional funding directive , attempting to multi use it as also a bribe to induce a foreign power to intervene in our election. So , no one's perfect.You got a problem?"
If she hadn't anticipated fairly closely the likely outcome she'd have been irresponsible to the level of frivolity and they didn't do frivolous in Baltimore politics .At least not with D'alexandro' Baltimore politics..
by Flavius on Sun, 12/22/2019 - 8:01am
Can you translate this into English?
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 12/22/2019 - 8:11am
Sure. The devil is in the details. See my comment elsewhere on the Trump organization's overkill on election day. Partly how he became a 3 million deficit winner.
by Flavius on Sun, 12/22/2019 - 8:26am
See my comment below.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 12/22/2019 - 8:28am
And that's why FiveThirtyEight is collecting them all and averaging. If one is going to get all worked up over Trump gaining or losing support as if it is going to change some Senator's hearts, theirs is the chart to look at. Also keeping in mind that the Senators have their own polls of their own constituencies.
Myself, I suspect a significant minority percentage of Trump's general approval rating is due to people answering the pollster as if the pollster were asking "do you approve of the way the economy is being handled?" rather than die-hard Trump fans. Because they think the president has a lot to do with that and they like having jobs. But when they finally figure out what the president has been up to (like some evangelical Christians now who care about other things more than the economy) some are willing to say "that's a line too far" and agree with impeachment. It's not that many people but maybe enough, probably similar to the number who voted for Obama and switched to Trump.
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/22/2019 - 1:28pm
And a reminder about practicalities for Republican politicians in office everywhere: Pence as president would probably hurt them more than Trump does. I dare say he won't have any fans except evangelicals. Trump is simply a devil's bargain for those who aren't Trump fans themselves. They're stuck.
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/22/2019 - 1:33pm
Trump was a combination of factors that will not be easy to repeat. Pence will not be able to galvanize the number of people Trump has because Pence is a part of a coalition of special interests where Trump gained popularity by being the outsider who could crash the party and win the girl.
While he is seen as the disrupter of what has been established, he will be supported by his base because no one else has signed up for that job.
When what is outrageous becomes banal, the spell will be broken and all the hardcore fans will head for the turnstiles (to quote Neil Young).
by moat on Sun, 12/22/2019 - 7:38pm
Book with section on polling I was reading notes that sometimes people stop answering polls, especially in times of big events, so their change or steadfastness isn't recorded.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/22/2019 - 8:00am
Interesting. Makes sense. And must be hard to counteract in the polling design.
Hard but maybe not impossible.In 2017 the NY Review carried an article on the Trump's organization' s vastly over
topped Hillary's. Having identified not just pockets of the undecideds but also their hot buttons and the media most likely reach them ,then on election day broadcast ads specially tailored by district to push those buttonsl Cambridge Analytic I think.
by Flavius on Sun, 12/22/2019 - 8:16am
The media gave Trump millions in free advertising. While pointing out Hillary's negatives, media promoted all of Trump's rallies were televised. Shows like "Morning Joe" had Trump as a frequent guest. Next, Comey talked about re-opening an investigation, while remaining silent on an investigation into Trump's activities. Trump had Russian help, US media help, and Comey help.
This time around CNN and MSNBC appear to focus on Trump's deranged statements during his rallies, the same treatment Hillary would have received if she made equally bizarre statements.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 12/22/2019 - 8:27am
Sure. Here's anoether.There are good people and bad people. Some of a particular candidate's support comes to him/her because voters believe he/she is good. Everyone knows that. Right?.
But isn't it likely the reverse is true. Bad human beings , like Donald Trump are elected by bad people who vote for
them because they are bad. Or good people being bad that day.
We understand that a Hitler may prompt Krystalnacht or someone on a station in Rwanda or Bangalore can prompt the massacre of chosen target. But the people themselves do it.
Bad people. Or " .good " ones being bad that day..
by Flavius on Sun, 12/22/2019 - 11:05am
Ted is a racist.
Martin Luther King said that people of good conscience could not vote for Barry Goldwater. The same is true of voting for Donald Trump. Like Ted, Trump is a racist. Trump's policies have direct negative impact on the black community. You continue to divert from that fact in your support of people like Ted.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 12/22/2019 - 8:43pm
Some people might judge you to be a racist from what you write online, and they still choose to interact with you. Just sayin'.
You always seem to move the goalposts of a discussion with Flav, which starts out with him saying something along the lines of "some of these people might just be convinced to vote another way if you just talk to them and interact with them like human beings", and you disagreeing, but moving on to "they" are all horrible sub-humans and need to be shunned. If not exactly "lock 'em up", you seem to get close. Sometimes it seems like you have been waiting for Trump your whole life, you like how he does the "us" vs. "them" thing, it's your cup of tea
Edit to add. The discussion has now ramped up to this level, like these might appeal to you:
Build actual walls between red and blue districts? Or like perhaps Democrats secede from the Union?
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/23/2019 - 12:18am
Wrong again, Flavius gave the special example of racist Ted. You chimed in agreeing with his assertion that Ted was being kicked in the shins if we called Ted out. I pointed out that the standard for Ted was no different than the standard for Omar or Mallory. Goldwater "allowed" black people to eat at the lunch counters of his department stores. Goldwater opposed the Civil Rights bills, and thus gets called out. You want a different standard for Ted.Most Republicans who back away from Trump appear to be backing away on moral grounds, not because of a great Democratic message.
Pot, meet kettle. Regarding racism, you are the one who talks about pity olympics. You have no problem with Confederate statues or blackface, What are we to make of your racial bias when you chime in to support Ted? Ted is obviously not persuadable. I said that Democrats win when they seek out rational whites and ethnic minorities. That ain't Ted.
The conversation has been simply a conversation, you are the one revving it up.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/23/2019 - 8:14am
There are people with no good qualities. End of story.
There are also people who do a lot of good and are conservative politically . It's simply rational to think of them differently than those with no good qualities .
And to attempt to get their vote on particular cases where they're reachable. Some 2016 Trump supporters this time for example.
rmrd0000 might argue that attempting to court them could so weaken our position we lose more votes from strong democrats than we gain from these former Trump voters.. Perfectly reasonable concern . ut not a reason not to try. Just a reason to do it sensibly.
What isn't reasonable is to say we don't want to try because we don't like those fallen away Trumpers. I like anyone who might vote right this tme.
by Flavius on Mon, 12/23/2019 - 11:31am
Flavius, there are Independents and Democrats who stayed home who can be court. There are Republicans who are shamed by Trump who can be courted. You selected racist Ted, telling us in your morally superior tone, that he could be courted. You then tell us about his total Conservative belief system.The only way Ted can be courted is to throw blacks under the bus. There are voters being courted. Ted is one where you respectfully agree to disagree. You don't seem capable of deterring the difference.
You repeat the nonsense that I am saying that Ted has no good qualities. Ted is a racist. Ted is not going to vote for a Democratic candidate. It is not sensible to court Ted. You are overlooking persuadable voters. You are being unreasonable.
You haven't turned Ted. Have you turned your brother-in-law?
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/23/2019 - 11:54am
You seem incapable of thinking of people as having complicated prejudices, to you they are either "racist" Trump supporters or non-racist Trump haters. Example: I have a WASP acquaintance who loathes Trump, used to be a registered Republican, is very prejudiced about the many Ecuadorian immigrants invading his small town and makes derogatory comments about them, but thinks Korean immigrants are the bees knees, hard working wonderful additions to the U.S.
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/23/2019 - 12:33pm
Once again, cut the crap. You say people are playing pity olympics. It seems that is what you are doing for your friend.
Your friend loathes Trump. It does not mean that he will vote for Democratic policies regarding immigration. It does not mean that he will support efforts to counter voter suppression. As I have repeatedly noted, there are many who object to Trump on a moral basis. That does not make them supportive of Democrats.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/23/2019 - 5:58pm
Korean Democrats
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/23/2019 - 6:35pm
As you continue to elaborate on this thread, it's become clearer that you have litmus and purity tests that would make the Democratic Party a very small party, perhaps sorta like Labour has become in the UK. And that your definition of a "racist", who you don't want to be allowed into the same political party as you, may be extremely broad.
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/23/2019 - 7:49pm
I really feel sorry for you. You and Flavius keep telling us to stop kicking Ted in the shins. Neither of you have a message that would encourage people to join the Democratic Party. Flavius gives us racist Ted and his brother-in-law. He has yet to say how his conversion therapy worked in either case. You give us a Republican who loathes Trump. You have not told us what message you would use to convert him to the Democratic Party.
I could easily use your pity olympics, support for Confederates, and dismissal of the use of blackface as a reason not to support your political cause. It would be easy to say that given your statements, you would not consider issues important to black people as a priority.
You call me a racist, despite my repeatedly stating that the only way to defeat Trump is a coalition of rational whites and rational ethnic minorities. This tactic worked in the midterms and in 2019. You and Flavius are the ones focused on turning the racist vote. I guess I associate with a better class of white people.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/23/2019 - 8:09pm
This performance is in three acts
One
I share with rmr and most of you the conviction Racism is bad. Here of course . Which is what we've been discussing But I've personally observed it in South Africa. And am sadly aware of today's India . And ,say, of black on black "racism" or rather oppression , for example against the Hutus .
And today by black South Africans who won't hire Africaaners. Plus ca' change.
Whatever the term Racism is bad But so are a number of other behaviors . Religious persecution for example.
Some people who have any one of these behaviors have no offsetting good qualities.
Not all. Racists contribute to the NYTimes Neediest Cases . Ditto for bigots.
Ms magazine had an edition on Women fighting sexual prejudice. Including Louise Day Hicks.
Who also fought busing.
It's clear what we ought to think about a Hitler. Less so about the Mitford woman who supported him . And conversely it is completely clear what we should think about firmly anti fascist Nancy .
Sort of like Anonymous with his liberal brother
I certainly know of unredeemably prejudiced people .A friend's a gardner .At one estate, he has to wipe his feet on entering. On a door mat with Hillary's face on it.
In the 50s Dag Hammarskjold's assistant was Ralph Bunche an American.Black. Had been one of the Gunnar Myrdahl's assistants in writing the "American Dilemma ". When he visited our town one of the estate owner's neighbors took Bunche to dine at the Yacht Club Two members resigned on the spot.
Two
How should we interact with someone who believes any one those bad things?
Obviously think how it can be in our interest.
o Offer to drive them to the poll- and forget. Joke! ....Almost
o Confirm we're right about what we think of them Two friends were in Iowa last weekend.I wouldn't have predicted that.
o Leave the door open.Maybe next year they'll vote right
But if that's not likely. What then.
Third
Sorry rmrd the rest of their life also matters.
I began this describing the very much not mythical Ted who is very conservative and has spent a career greatly improving the lives of severely developmentally disabled people.How should we treat him?
Obviously not how I treat how the Estate Owner. Not even how I treat a plain vanilla MAGA enthusiast. The good Ted has done has to count A lot.
And Ted is not a racist. Go back and read again. He's very conservative.Not a racist.
No one is who works with the developmentally disabled. When you do, at least half of your co-workers are talented,wonderful blacks who have migrated to this work because so many occupations which ought to make use of those great talents, are closed to them . By prejudice. Ted sees that every day . AOBTW almost surely could describe to you the last time one of them saved him from a black eye.
edited to correct spelling
by Flavius on Tue, 12/24/2019 - 8:33am
I was a trumpet player in the army band stationed in Japan. I met a lot of Japanese jazz players. Jazz is very big in Japan. Japanese classical players are some of the best in the world but there are very few who can play jazz. The jazz trumpeters are the worst. The best, really the only good trumpet player in Japan was Korean. He had trouble finding work. Because of racism.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 12/24/2019 - 2:41am
You said that Ted thought that blacks were better when enslaved. You still have not told us if you actually converted votes.
Edit to add:
You are focused on racists. My position is that there are more rational people of all ethnicities that are persuadable that there are redeemable racists.
A second point is if you go after racists, there is a cost. To keep the votes of racists, it is likely that you will have to abandon voting on some concerns of ethnic minorities. I find your desire to grovel for racist votes unwise.
Non-racists do all the nice things that you ascribe to Ted.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/24/2019 - 7:55am
Sadly the person who thought blacks were-or may have been-better off under slavery was a close member of my family. An immigrant.
by Flavius on Tue, 12/24/2019 - 8:26am
Can you simply answer the question, did you convert Ted or your broth-in-law? You keep refusing to answer.
If you did, you can go after anti-Semites like the Black Muslims, you can get them to vote for Democrats as well.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/24/2019 - 8:40am