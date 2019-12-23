Spokesman for Convicted Sexual Abuser Bill Cosby Releases ‘Slave’ Rant About Eddie MurphyBy artappraiser on Mon, 12/23/2019 - 9:23pm |
By Alberto Luperon @ LawandCrime.com, Dec. 22
A spokesman for Billy Cosby, a 82-year-old convicted sexual abuser, took issue with Eddie Murphy, 58, making fun of the elder comedian during a recent appearance on Saturday Night Live. In a statement to CNN, the spox called Murphy a “Hollywood Slave,” and used terms like “Stepin Fetchit.” [....]
URL:
https://lawandcrime.com/celebrity/spokesman-for-convicted-sexual-abuser-bill-cosby-releases-bewildering-rant-about-eddie-murphy/
Comments
But HE'S GUMBY, DAMMIT!
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/23/2019 - 9:28pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/24/2019 - 12:02am
"Velvet Jones" says it well:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/24/2019 - 12:11am