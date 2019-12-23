By Brakton Booker @ NPR.org, Dec. 22

At least two people began shooting at a house party in Chicago in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to police, who say that 13 people were shot and being treated at area hospitals.

The Associated Press reports a 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with the shooting.

No one was killed, but several victims were in critical condition, according to police.

Authorities are still trying to determine a motive for the attack, which took place just after midnight at a home in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood. The shooting victims range in age from 16 to 48-years-old, police said.

Police said the shooting took place at a party honoring a man who was himself a victim of gun violence and was shot and killed in late April [....]