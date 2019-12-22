Upping Artappraiser's link.

The public is iffy on healthcare - burning Dems over the years, while Republicans water Obamacare down.

What can be done in this environment has been done.

But Warren's expertise is in areas like business and finance reform, including government policy.

Why is she chasing Bernie's windmills?

Back to the knitting (or baking cookies, depending):

And note - I originally thought her idea of breaking up the big boys was going too far except for Facebook. But as the year wore on, Google & Apple & Amazon wore on my patience. I'd like the restructuring to be as part of a bigger picture, but yeah, enough too big to fail/regulate/get accounting for.

1/OK I want to rant about Warren, Bernie, the primary election, and how the topic shifted from stuff I was passionate about to stuff that leaves me cold. — Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) December 20, 2019