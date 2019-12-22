Forget Health Care: Warren on Business ReformBy PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/22/2019 - 5:46am |
Upping Artappraiser's link.
The public is iffy on healthcare - burning Dems over the years, while Republicans water Obamacare down.
What can be done in this environment has been done.
But Warren's expertise is in areas like business and finance reform, including government policy.
Why is she chasing Bernie's windmills?
Back to the knitting (or baking cookies, depending):
And note - I originally thought her idea of breaking up the big boys was going too far except for Facebook. But as the year wore on, Google & Apple & Amazon wore on my patience. I'd like the restructuring to be as part of a bigger picture, but yeah, enough too big to fail/regulate/get accounting for.
URL:
https://twitter.com/Noahpinion/status/1208099440243826688
- Add new comment
- 64 reads
Comments
a comment there that jumped out at me like a wake-up call:
When we vote for president we are voting for an Executive to run a huge bureaucracy that already exists. But we ALL fall for the horse race thing we think that one person can affect more than incremental change, as if we are voting for a dictator who will be able to wave a magic wand and do all kinds of stuff. Except for foreign policy and appt. of major judiciary, policy ideas and wonkery should not be the main determinant for this position, even though we all fall for that. What us voters should be looking for is someone with skill sets and desire to negotiate with Congress over solving problems they see in the federal government once they start trying to run it, like slick Willie or LBJ. They need to be able to herd cats one way or another and horse trade.
Turns out, mho, she's actually highly qualified on that front now after serving as a Senator. Unlike most Senators, she's been a very active Senator in politicking, including the House, she knows how to horse trade. Similar for both Joe and Bernie.Klobucher I dunno enough about her activities in Congress.. Buttigieg and Yang fall short here, zero experience. CEO's like Steyer and Bloomberg think they can do it but skills might not transfer. Bloomberg did well managing the huge NYC bureaucracy (i.e., won re-election) but NYC doesn't have a Congress and he would not be able to play his dictator skills thing as president.
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/22/2019 - 1:12pm
That huge bureaucracy isn't managed by the president but by the huge team he appoints to mange it. In Biden's case more than others that team will have immense power since Biden is to old to effectively lead it. He will pick all centrists and moderates at best with likely some conservatives. The progressives like Warren will fight on the fringe of this bureaucracy for crumbs. She might have a marginal affect in getting these crumbs but that's not what I want. It's not what about half the democratic electorate wants. We're always told we must stick with the democratic party and vote for the centrist that half the party wants and never does anyone say they should stick with the party and vote for the progressive we want. I'm tired of that argument.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 12/22/2019 - 1:33pm