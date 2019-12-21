By Kevin Fagan @ SFChronicle.com, Dec. 16

Homeless advocates won a major victory Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court decided to leave in place a landmark ruling preventing cities from rousting people from street camps unless they offer them shelter or housing. But they’d really already won more than a year ago.

Cities and counties throughout the West had been following the dictate limiting street sweeps since September 2018, when the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of a decade-old lawsuit filed by homeless people in Boise, Idaho, against anti-camping ordinances there. The Supreme Court’s refusal to take up an appeal of that case now simply confirms it as the law in the nine Western states, including California, that the Ninth Circuit covers.

Homeless community leaders say they hope the mandate will now be taken up in other parts of the nation, as well as pressure local communities to create more shelters, services and housing [....]