Sydney air quality rises to 11x higher than hazardous levels as smoke chokes the cityBy artappraiser on Tue, 12/10/2019 - 12:34am |
Australian News compilation @ Twitter.com, 3 hrs. ago, with photos and charts
Smoke from bushfires in the states of New South Wales and Queensland has moved in on Sydney where the Air Quality Index is listed as 11 times higher than the hazardous level. "Hazardous" is listed as 200 on the index, but many parts of Sydney are sitting above 2000 on Tuesday....
https://twitter.com/i/moments/1204214721110564866
