Graham warns Giuliani: 'I hope you know what you're talking about'By artappraiser on Thu, 12/19/2019 - 2:02am |
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) warned on Wednesday that if Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal lawyer, is going to publicly suggest a "cover-up" involving the Bidens and Ukraine "then I hope you know what you're talking about.” [....]
"I don't know what Rudy's got, but I'm going to send him a letter. If you're going to go on national television and tell the country that you've found evidence of a cover-up, then I hope you know what you're talking about,” Graham told reporters."I like Rudy a lot, but we're going to have to watch what we say,” he added [....]
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/475179-graham-warns-giuliani-i-hope-you-know-what-youre-talking-about
