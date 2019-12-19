#1 most popular story @ TheHill.com right now, by Jordain Carney, 12/18/19 04:43 PM EST, with video

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) warned on Wednesday that if Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal lawyer, is going to publicly suggest a "cover-up" involving the Bidens and Ukraine "then I hope you know what you're talking about.” [....]

"I don't know what Rudy's got, but I'm going to send him a letter. If you're going to go on national television and tell the country that you've found evidence of a cover-up, then I hope you know what you're talking about,” Graham told reporters."I like Rudy a lot, but we're going to have to watch what we say,” he added [....]