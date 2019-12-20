Trump's gainingBy Flavius on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 1:41am |
at least if you accept the composite poll of polls with which 538 today tops his report.
The actual Trump numbers it posts on the right axis are 52.1 disapprove, 43.4 approve.
I don't have access to its similar earlier reports but if you overlook the unsophisticated approach . I confess to just placing a transparent ruler on today's chart point reflecting today's approval , the highest since his swearing in before " the greatest crowd in the history of Inaugerations (or was it all pubic events ever.)
Conversely ,relying on my badly-in- need- of- opthamology - glasses ,his disapproval number has been trending down since mid 2017 ,most particularly since the Impeachment Hearings began.
I assume all our guys and dolls will start looking better when the primaries with its mutually assured destruction - ends.
They'd better.
Comments
If Trump is still viable after all that has occurred, it means that the republic has collapsed. If people are too busy to be informed, chaos follows.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 9:25am
Worse. They're informed and they like it.
There are occasions when I think civilization is like the best- man's tux , rented for a wedding..That the "Lord of the Flies" is not the imaginary construct , what's imaginary is -not the Sermon on The Mount -but everyday courtesy and spontaneous concern for others.
Counteracted by getting on a #7 and being immediately offered a seat. Usually by a "minority".
by Flavius on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 10:41am
They're scared of you, Flave. Or think you're part of Public Enemy.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 12:15pm
Tweeted yesterday morning:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 10:43am
tweeted 24 hrs. ago, just doesn't have that "end of the republic" ring to it:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 10:46am
Santa has been watching the naughty nasty children of the Left all year and although it makes him sad they will get nothing but coal and switches in their stockings this year.
The growing legions of the good, kind and nice people of our great country will see their children's stockings stuffed with Peace and Prosperity and can ignore the whining nasty naughty children until after this joyous Christmas season
The switches Santa left behind will be wielded with firm justice by our wise and beloved President with his General of Justice to whip the tarnation and demons out of these deranged children so they might mend their evil ways and earn the right to enjoy the celebration of four more years of peace and prosperity next Christmas season.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 1:33pm
You continue to believe your posts are coherent. How many times do you push your dishwasher button?
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 1:40pm
What's wrong with coal? You dissing the workers of the Appalachians? And I thought The Donald was going to make coal Great again. Instead he's tweeting about dead people.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 3:04pm
Porn Stars and Chicken with Ukrainian Sauces
Getting great loans after mind blowing losses
Parties with Kings
Bags full of Bling
These are a few of my favorite things.
When the Law bites
When the Me stinks
When I'm feeling sad
I just think of my favorite things
And then I don't feel so bad
by moat on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 3:53pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 6:17pm
Great
Can I steal that for a t-shirt?
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 7:31pm
It would be my pleasure.
by moat on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 7:57pm
Anonymous , as I've said here I admire a group of friends, one of whom is very conservative, who do great work.- with the developmentally disabled.
. Do you know any liberals like that.? Just curious.
by Flavius on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 6:54pm
Conservative.
What does that refer to?
by moat on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 7:14pm
Yes. I know bleeding heart Liberals who work for charities receiving lower salaries than their skills would be compensated for in the corporate world.
WTF. do you think only conservatives run companies or do charitable work?
The problem with people like Ted, is that for Democrats to appeal to them, blacks, LGBTQ people, etc would have to be thrown under the bus.
Here is another point, vulnerable Democrats risked losing elections to do the right thing by impeaching Trump. They kicked Ted in the shins. I think you would let Trump commit treason as long as you got Ted's vote.
You just make up crap and try to sell it as truth. Then you go back to talking in riddles. As has been said, your only goal is to keep Conservatives happy.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 7:30pm
Flav, my liberal brother dedicated his career to helping people in need and continues to volunteer in retirement.
The sad fact is that a life of good deeds and intentions can still pave the road to Perdition.
The last choice a person makes can be just as or more telling than all the others and we face a huge choice next year that we will own and will own us forever.
After watching for three years as many people even good people display ideological possession that has degenerated into cruel demonic obsession the right choice is clear. The least good people can do is stand up and shun the demonic forces they have aided and abetted it may be their last chance for redemption.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 8:49pm
No one is giving up. The reality is that 2020 should be a blowout election in favor of the Democrats, but Trump continues to have support.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 1:35pm