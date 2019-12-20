    Trump's gaining

    By Flavius on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 1:41am |

    at least if you accept the composite poll of polls  with which 538 today tops his report. 

    The actual  Trump numbers it posts on the right axis are  52.1 disapprove, 43.4 approve.

    I don't  have access to its  similar earlier  reports   but if you overlook the unsophisticated  approach . I confess to just placing   a transparent ruler on today's chart point  reflecting today's  approval , the highest since his swearing in before   " the greatest crowd in the history of Inaugerations (or was it  all   pubic events ever.) 

    Conversely ,relying on my badly-in- need- of- opthamology - glasses ,his disapproval number has been  trending down since mid 2017 ,most particularly since the Impeachment Hearings began.

    I assume  all  our guys  and dolls will start looking better when the primaries  with its mutually assured destruction - ends.

    They'd better.

     

     

     

    If Trump is still viable after all that has occurred, it means that the republic has collapsed. If people are too busy to be informed, chaos follows.


    by rmrd0000 on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 9:25am

    Worse. They're informed and they like it.

    There are occasions when I think civilization is like the best- man's tux , rented for a   wedding..That the "Lord of the Flies" is not the imaginary construct , what's imaginary is -not  the Sermon on The Mount -but everyday courtesy and spontaneous concern for others. 

    Counteracted  by   getting  on a  #7 and being immediately offered a seat. Usually by a "minority".


    by Flavius on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 10:41am

    They're scared of you, Flave. Or think you're part of Public Enemy.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 12:15pm

    Tweeted yesterday morning:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 10:43am

    tweeted 24 hrs. ago, just doesn't have that "end of the republic" ring to it:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 10:46am

    Santa has been watching the naughty nasty children of the Left all  year and although it makes him sad they will get nothing but coal and switches in their stockings this year. 

    The growing legions of the good, kind and nice people of our great country will see their children's stockings stuffed with Peace and Prosperity  and can ignore the whining nasty naughty children until after this joyous Christmas season

    The switches Santa left behind will be wielded with firm justice by our wise and beloved President with his General of Justice to whip the tarnation and demons out of these deranged children so they might mend their evil ways and earn the right to enjoy the celebration of four more years of peace and prosperity next Christmas season. 


    by Anonymous (not verified) on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 1:33pm

    You continue to believe your posts are coherent. How many times do you push your dishwasher button?


    by rmrd0000 on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 1:40pm

    What's wrong with coal? You dissing the workers of the Appalachians? And I thought The Donald was going to make coal Great again. Instead he's tweeting about dead people.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 3:04pm

    Porn Stars and Chicken with Ukrainian Sauces
    Getting great loans after mind blowing losses
    Parties with Kings
    Bags full of Bling

    These are a few of my favorite things.

    When the Law bites
    When the Me stinks
    When I'm feeling sad

    I just think of my favorite things
    And then I don't feel so bad


    by moat on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 3:53pm

    No one is giving up. The reality is that 2020 should be a blowout election in favor of the Democrats, but Trump continues to have support.


    by rmrd0000 on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 1:35pm

