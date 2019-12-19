CNN Resurfaces 2008 Interview of Trump Praising Pelosi, Saying Bush Should Have Been ImpeachedBy artappraiser on Thu, 12/19/2019 - 3:03am |
By Jerry Lambe @ LawandCrime.com, Dec. 18, with CNN video
As the House of Representatives debated on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump Wednesday, longtime CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer reached into his archive and resurfaced a Trump interview from Oct. 2008. The video shows Trump, then a private citizen and reality TV show host, praising Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), defending former president Bill Clinton, and saying George W. Bush should have been impeached for lying to the American people [....]
URL:
https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/cnn-anchor-resurfaces-interview-of-trump-praising-pelosi-saying-bush-should-have-been-impeached/
Comments
Seth: Pelosi wins almost any scenario
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 3:09pm