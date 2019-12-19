By Jerry Lambe @ LawandCrime.com, Dec. 18, with CNN video

As the House of Representatives debated on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump Wednesday, longtime CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer reached into his archive and resurfaced a Trump interview from Oct. 2008. The video shows Trump, then a private citizen and reality TV show host, praising Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), defending former president Bill Clinton, and saying George W. Bush should have been impeached for lying to the American people [....]