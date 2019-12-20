Trump's gainingBy Flavius on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 1:41am |
at least if you accept the composite poll of polls with which 538 today tops his report.
The actual Trump numbers it posts on the right axis are 52.1 disapprove, 43.4 approve.
I don't have access to its similar earlier reports but if you overlook the unsophisticated approach . I confess to just placing a transparent ruler on today's chart point reflecting today's approval , the highest since his swearing in before " the greatest crowd in the history of Inaugerations (or was it all pubic events ever.)
Conversely ,relying on my badly-in- need- of- opthamology - glasses ,his disapproval number has been trending down since mid 2017 ,most particularly since the Impeachment Hearings began.
I assume all our guys and dolls will start looking better when the primaries with its mutually assured destruction - ends.
They'd better.
Comments
If Trump is still viable after all that has occurred, it means that the republic has collapsed. If people are too busy to be informed, chaos follows.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 9:25am
Worse. They're informed and they like it.
There are occasions when I think civilization is like the best- man's tux , rented for a wedding..That the "Lord of the Flies" is not the imaginary construct , what's imaginary is -not the Sermon on The Mount -but everyday courtesy and spontaneous concern for others.
Counteracted by getting on a #7 and being immediately offered a seat. Usually by a "minority".
by Flavius on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 10:41am
Tweeted yesterday morning:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 10:43am
tweeted 24 hrs. ago, just doesn't have that "end of the republic" ring to it:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 10:46am