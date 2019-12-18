Hundreds of Thousands Take to Streets in All 50 States 'Time to Impeach and Remove Trump'By oldenGoldenDecoy on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 12:03pm |
Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Common Dreams
Hundreds of Thousands Take to Streets in All 50 States With a Simple
Message for Congress: 'Time to Impeach and Remove Trump'
"This is what democracy looks like."
Jake Johnson, staff writer
Hours before the expected House vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, hundreds of thousands of people poured into the streets across the United States Tuesday night to show Congress that there is a "nationwide movement" behind the effort to hold the president accountable by removing him from office.
At more than 600 locations across the country, from Arkansas to Colorado to New York, massive crowds gathered to demand that Trump be impeached and removed for abusing the power of the presidency and other offenses.
"Trump did it. He admitted to it. The House confirmed it. And now he'll be impeached for it," Ezra Levin, co-executive director of Indivisible, said in a statement late Tuesday. "After tomorrow's House vote, Indivisible will focus our grassroots power on ensuring Trump's Senate allies don't get away with a sham trial and conspiratorial cover-up."
MoveOn, which joined Indivisible and other advocacy groups in organizing the demonstrations, tweeted that "across the nation tonight, hundreds of thousands said with one voice that it's time to impeach and remove Trump."
Arizona, Florida, Kentucky. Missouri, Tennesee, Idaho and Colorado.
According to an analysis by the Washington Post, the Democrat-controlled House has enough votes to approve the articles of impeachment against Trump without any Republican support.
"Trump will be impeached if the House passes one or both articles by a simple majority (That means House Democrats need 216 votes given the current makeup of the House—there are a handful of vacant seats)," the Post reported Tuesday night. "A majority of House lawmakers have indicated their support for both articles of impeachment."
Ahead of his likely impeachment, Trump on Tuesday lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in a letter critics described as "unhinged" and "deranged."
"It could not be more clear that Trump is a clear and present danger to our democracy—and that he must be impeached and removed," Sean Eldridge, founder of advocacy group Stand Up America, said in a statement. "That's why hundreds of thousands of Americans are taking to the streets... to demand Congress remove him from office."
Comments
In about 14 minutes of listening to the House debate, and bits of 4 Republicans, one Republican compared Trump to Jesus and said Democrats were worse than Pontius Pilate.
Another defended impeached white supremacist President Andrew Johnson, calling Trump's impeachment "a sham like Johnson's" in 1868.
by NCD on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 2:32pm
Ah, from the examples you give, I imagine their prep was no different than with a war room in a political campaign. They got staff and consultants together and made a list of hyperbolic talking points for them to use. All politics, nothing more, and if their staff and consultants are good at what they do, the talking points would be targeted towards their constituents, or if they have a safe seat, perhaps towards national celeb ambitions of one kind or another.
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 3:10pm
The sham sore loser unlawful impeachment of Johnson in 1868 apparently still sticks in the craw of believers in the shameful war of northern aggression.
by NCD on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 3:22pm
This close to Xmas I'm worried they're going to drag Santa into it.Jesus can fend for himself - tough as, er, nails.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 3:10pm
You put it well right here in your intro quote to your latest "In the News" post on the Labour Brand in the UK:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 3:22pm
Perhaps after the impeachment vote, stigmata will appear on Trump's tiny palms?
by NCD on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 3:24pm
Victimhood uber alles!!! Haven't used up all the memes, there's so many to pick from.
One big problem: #MAGA is the exact opposite of victimhood. Is "king of the world".
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 4:03pm
#MAGA is both King and victim, part of it's charm, like how the majority party can keep complaining about the Deep State and "the gubbermint" while controlling most branches.
Found myself humming this ol Temptations/Rolling Stones song today, "Just My MAGA Nation": "running away with me". Motown's never seemed so far away, or so close.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 4:42pm
Palm Friday, no doubt. After the Supreme Court rules on his taxes.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 4:15pm
Here's the Jesus tape, it was Rep. Loudermilk:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 6:41pm
For the hell of it here's an effete intellectual global elite opinion:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 7:17pm
Brand new poll: the country is split down the middle on impeachment & removal!
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 6:31pm
By the way, the target has a rally tonight, oh boy:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 7:09pm
rally prep for the media, lessee if he sticks to it:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 7:23pm
Politico report on how impeachment day was for Trump:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 7:28pm
Thanks for all your comments...
I-M-P-E-A-C-H-E-D House Passes First Article
For Trump’s Abuse Of Power - TPM
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 8:31pm
Yuge point! Thimkin like Drumpf:
(Tulsi could use the excuse that she didn't want to add another vote to his "ratings"?)
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/19/2019 - 12:52am
Tulsi decided to follow the Corbyn strategy where he couldn't decide if he was for or against Brexit. It'll probably work just as well for her as it did for him.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 12/19/2019 - 1:52am
The best defense is a good fence, no?
Tulsi's just looking for a way to stick out. Voting against woulda lumped her in with 2 others, and Putin doesn't pay her for anonymity.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/19/2019 - 3:10am