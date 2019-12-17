Guest op-ed by George T. Conway III, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver and Rick Wilson @ NYTimes.com, Dec. 17

The president and his enablers have replaced conservatism with an empty faith led by a bogus prophet.

Illustration with caption: The killing of Philip Barton Key

by Dan Sickles in Lafayette Park in 1859.

Credit: Corbis, via Getty Images

Summary paragraph:

We look to Lincoln as our guide and inspiration. He understood the necessity of not just saving the Union, but also of knitting the nation back together spiritually as well as politically. But those wounds can be bound up only once the threat has been defeated. So, too, will our country have to knit itself back together after the scourge of Trumpism has been overcome.

(George T. Conway III is an attorney in New York. Steve Schmidt is a Republican political strategist who worked for President George W. Bush, Senator John McCain and Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. John Weaver is a Republican strategist who worked for President George H.W. Bush, Senator John McCain and Gov. John Kasich. Rick Wilson is a Republican media consultant and author of “Everything Trump Touches Dies” and the forthcoming “Running Against the Devil: A Plot to Save America From Trump and Democrats From Themselves.”)